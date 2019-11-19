DULUTH -- A two-day winter storm brought nearly 2 feet of snow to parts of the Northland before moving out Sunday afternoon, wreaking havoc on local roadways as plow crews struggled to keep up.

Travel conditions remained difficult to impossible Sunday evening, and the city of Duluth placed a no-travel advisory in effect until further notice.

According to the city and the National Weather Service, Duluth officially received 21.7 inches of snow as of noon Sunday, which ranks as the ninth-highest two-day storm total in Duluth history.

Interstate 35 was closed overnight between Minnesota Highway 33 (Exit 237) and Boundary Avenue at Proctor (Exit 249) but was reopened by Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported.

However, MnDOT and the Weather Service reported extremely difficult driving conditions in the area Sunday and cautioned motorists to stay home.

Park Point remained closed Sunday evening to non-residents, the city reported, with Duluth police checking identification before motorists reached the Aerial Lift Bridge.

While flooding had subsided on South Lake Avenue by Sunday evening, Morse and Buchanan streets and a portion of Canal Park Drive remained closed, the city reported.

Plows were out until dark Sunday in Duluth and were expected to resume clearing streets by 4 a.m. today. Work on residential streets is expected to begin early this morning, the city reported.

City spokeswoman Kate Van Daele clarified Sunday afternoon that residents would not need to move their cars to comply with alternate-side parking rules until their streets have been plowed. The rules typically state that cars must be moved to the opposite side of the street each Sunday evening.

"Once your street is plowed, we're asking residents to make efforts to move their vehicles to the odd side of the street so plows can come back through and clear the rest of the snow," she said.

Van Daele added that plow drivers had been working 12- to 16-hour days to clear the city's main roads.

"The public is strongly encouraged to stay home or shelter in place so that plows can continue to clear streets, and public safety staff can respond to emergencies with having the least amount of obstacles in their way as possible," the city said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The powerful winter storm has been accompanied by numerous events and institutions issuing postponements and closures.

The Duluth, Superior and Hermantown school districts canceled classes today, along with other districts such as Carlton, Lake Superior and Maple.

The University of Minnesota Duluth campus and the College of St. Scholastica’s Duluth campus are closed today. Morning classes and activities at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Lake Superior College and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College are canceled, with those campuses expected to open this afternoon.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Minnesota Power had reported 12 active power outages affecting more than 1,200 customers.

The forecast for the week ahead calls for quieter weather, with sunny to partly cloudy skies today and high temperatures in the 20s. Highs are expected in the low 30s for the rest of the week, with no precipitation in sight.

National Weather Service spotters across the Northland sent in reports Sunday, with snowfall totals including: