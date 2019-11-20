BEMIDJI -- Heavy snow is expected to blanket the Bemidji region on Saturday and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Sunday afternoon.

According to the weather service, as much as 6 to 14 inches of snow is expected to fall Saturday into Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour also are possible, creating patchy and blowing snow and making travel difficult.

The Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, and along the U.S. Highway 2 corridor.

In addition to Bemidji, area communities included in the warning are Crookston, East Grand Forks, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Bagley and Clearbrook.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org, or by calling 511.