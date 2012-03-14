Northern states including Minnesota and Wisconsin can expect a wetter-than-average winter, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center.

NOAA predicts the greatest likelihood for wetter-than-average conditions in much of the northern continental U.S., along with Alaska and Hawaii. The prediction is for the months of December, January and February. NOAA released the three-month seasonal outlook Thursday, Oct. 17, that will be updated each month.

In terms of temperature, Minnesota and Wisconsin have an equal chance of being below, above or near average. Most of the U.S. is expected to have above-average winter temperatures, with no areas predicted to fall below average.

The El Nino and La Nina weather patterns will not be active this winter. Instead, NOAA predicts other weather patterns such as Arctic Oscillation will likely influence winter weather patterns and could cause large swings in temperature and precipitation.

NOAA does not project snowfall accumulations.