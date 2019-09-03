In response to a request for assistance in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Gov. Tim Walz has authorized a team of 13 Minnesota emergency management professionals to go to Florida as that state prepares for the intensifying storm.

Florida requested several Type III All-Hazard Incident Management Teams from around the country to help with response and recovery efforts. The request was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“Minnesotans take pride in helping our neighbors in need, and it’s my honor to answer Florida’s call for assistance,” Walz said. “My thoughts are with the people of Florida as they work to mitigate the effects of Hurricane Dorian and keep their communities safe through the storm.”

The Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team will be deployed to Florida through Sept. 15 and includes representatives from the following agencies:

Cottage Grove Public Safety

Cross Lake Fire Department

Brainerd Fire Department

Anoka County Emergency Management

Itasca County Emergency Management

Hennepin County Emergency Management

Hennepin County Radio Board

Minnesota Department of Health

Allina

HealthEast

Each member of the team has completed training in their respective disciplines and many are certified as Minnesota emergency managers with previous local, state and national deployment experience.

The team’s mission and deployment location will be determined by the Florida Emergency Management agency, but will likely involve helping local governments with coordinating response and recovery operations.