According to the 2020 Farmers' Almanac , our area will have freefalling, frigid temperatures as well as above-normal precipitation this winter.

Sounds fun, right?

Maybe this "Polar Coaster" they are talking about will be? A winter ride full of chills and thrills that "will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer."

Or not.

We aren't in it alone. The extended forecast is calling for another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country, said editor Peter Geiger on their website.

Get the full forecast here.