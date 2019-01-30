The forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning still called for extreme cold, with temperatures near 40 below.

The Bemidji Pioneer is doing everything possible to make sure our customers receive their paper on time, including starting our press run early. However, we want to emphasize safety for our carriers. Our customers will get their papers as soon as possible, but there may be some delays. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers. Anyone with questions or concerns, contact the Pioneer at (218) 333-9200.