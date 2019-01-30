It could make them forget all that because the library basically looked like it would any other day. While one person browsed the shelves, others plopped themselves down in the large armchairs to read a book or scroll through their phones. A small handful of people sat at the row of computers, either browsing the internet or watching a move on the screen.

Although its staff toyed with the idea of closing for the day because of the extreme cold, the Bemidji Library ultimately kept its doors open for its many patrons. Some had essentially nowhere else to go. Others just needed a cure for cabin fever, and still others were in between errands.

“There really wasn’t a lot of places for people to go,” said Ara Gallo, assistant branch librarian. “It has to take a pretty severe weather event for us to be closed; we do not like to close.”

Both Tuesday and Wednesday saw some of the coldest temperatures in decades, prompting schools and businesses to close. At one point, the local wind chill dipped down to 63 below zero. Caught under the thumb of a large arctic freeze, the region grabbed the attention of national headlines.

For some of the locals caught up in the frigid weather, though, the library became a place to ride out the worst of it.

Six-year-old Declan and his eight-year-old sister McKenna were reading books with their mother Shannon Hunsberger in the children’s section. The two siblings were split over whether they were ready to return to school the next day. McKenna was enjoying the impromptu break a little too much to return to classwork. Declan was ready to go back.

“I love school; that’s why,” Declan said about returning to St. Philip’s School.

Meanwhile, Suzanne Chute, 53, was reading in a chair in the middle of the building. After becoming homeless in December, she started staying at the People’s Church until the stairs became too difficult to manage with her walker.

That’s when she began staying at various churches as part of the Servants of Shelter program, but she still needed a place to go during the day. The library was a natural option.

“It’s hard to find a place that’s open that’s public,” Chute said, explaining she was originally concerned the library would close too. “It is darn right cold out there.”

In spite of the unusually bitter cold weather, it could warm a little by the weekend. Friday is expected to see a high of 18, and Saturday could see a high of 25 -- more than 50 degrees warmer than the temperature Wednesday morning.

“I keep looking at the weather; I keep hoping and praying it doesn’t change,” Chute said.

In yet another corner of the library, Craig Erhart set claim to a small table where he unpacked his laptop. A 57-year-old retiree from the airline industry, he said he has to get out of the house for at least a little while every day. He doesn’t let the cold deter him too much, but it did provide a little extra push for him to focus on his upcoming vacation south.

“That was inspired by the cold,” Erhart said about his upcoming trip. “It was a plan, but yeah, I’m kind of more motivated to move quickly (now).”