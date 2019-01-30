Bemidji, Cass Lake-Bena, Red Lake, and Blackduck school officials all announced Wednesday afternoon that their districts will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 31 due to extreme cold.

And area charters may, in effect, have the decision made for them by a traditional school district because districts are responsible for busing charter students. That means Bemidji’s cancelation will presumably cancel school for TrekNorth Junior & Senior High School, Schoolcraft Learning Community, and Voyageurs Expeditionary School.

A third cancelation could put some school districts close to state-mandated minimums for instructional hours, but districts -- particularly rural ones -- typically have buffers in place. Blackduck, for instance, has make-up days scheduled on April 19 and May 6, which means students and staff will presumably need to plan to head to school on those two days rather than stay home.

Bemidji has one upcoming make-up day on Feb. 18, but is still five days above the state threshold, Supt. Lutz said. Even so, the district might work to make up for the days it’s missed this week.