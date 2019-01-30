How low can it go? 63 below zero recorded in Bemidji

Other low temperatures (wind chill) listed on the weather service website over the past 24 hours include:

Thief River Falls: 63 below

Fosston: 62 below

Park Rapids: 65 below

Duluth: 57 below

Grand Forks: 61 below

Brainerd: 57 below

International Falls: 54 below

Waskish: 58 below

Crookston: 62 below

Today in Bemidji it should be a high temperature of only 21 below, but with wind chills of 48 below.

It will warm slightly on Thursday, with a high near 5 below, but, again, wind chills will be dangerously cold at about 44 below.

The forecast calls for a rebound of 16 degrees above zero on Friday and a whopping 26 degrees on Saturday.