How low can it go? 63 below zero recorded in Bemidji
BEMIDJI -- With exact records hard to come by, one thing is for certain -- it was amazingly cold overnight in the Bemidji region.
According to the website of the National Weather Service, it reached 63 below (31 below air temperature) just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night in Bemidji.
Other low temperatures (wind chill) listed on the weather service website over the past 24 hours include:
Thief River Falls: 63 below
Fosston: 62 below
Park Rapids: 65 below
Duluth: 57 below
Grand Forks: 61 below
Brainerd: 57 below
International Falls: 54 below
Waskish: 58 below
Crookston: 62 below
Today in Bemidji it should be a high temperature of only 21 below, but with wind chills of 48 below.
It will warm slightly on Thursday, with a high near 5 below, but, again, wind chills will be dangerously cold at about 44 below.
The forecast calls for a rebound of 16 degrees above zero on Friday and a whopping 26 degrees on Saturday.