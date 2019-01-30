Search
    How low can it go? 63 below zero recorded in Bemidji

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 11:01 a.m.
    Ice houses sit out on Lake Bemidji on Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the Bemidji International Airport recorded a temperature of 63 below on Tuesday night. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

    BEMIDJI -- With exact records hard to come by, one thing is for certain -- it was amazingly cold overnight in the Bemidji region.

    According to the website of the National Weather Service, it reached 63 below (31 below air temperature) just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night in Bemidji.

    Other low temperatures (wind chill) listed on the weather service website over the past 24 hours include:

    Thief River Falls: 63 below

    Fosston: 62 below

    Park Rapids: 65 below

    Duluth: 57 below

    Grand Forks: 61 below

    Brainerd: 57 below

    International Falls: 54 below

    Waskish: 58 below

    Crookston: 62 below

    Today in Bemidji it should be a high temperature of only 21 below, but with wind chills of 48 below. 

    It will warm slightly on Thursday, with a high near 5 below, but, again, wind chills will be dangerously cold at about 44 below.

    The forecast calls for a rebound of 16 degrees above zero on Friday and a whopping 26 degrees on Saturday.

