Newspaper delivery delays possible due to extreme weather

The extreme cold snap blanketing the region may result in delivery delays of The Bemidji Pioneer to our subscribers and to retail outlets on Wednedsay morning.

The forecast for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning is for air temperatures in the 25 below-range, with wind chills as low as 60 below.

The Bemidji Pioneer is doing everything possible to make sure our customers receive their paper on time, including starting our press run early. However, we want to emphasize safety for our carriers. Our customers will get their papers as soon as possible, but there may be some delays.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers. Anyone with questions or concerns, contact the Pioneer at (218) 333-9200.