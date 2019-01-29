Bemidji Area Schools cancels classes for Wednesday

The district joins Red Lake School District and Cass Lake-Bena Schools, where leaders opted to cancel Tuesday and Wednesday classes on Monday. Schools in Bagley and Blackduck also will be closed on Wednesday, officials said.

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will also be closed Wednesday.

Temperatures are hovering at 25 below zero with wind chills expected in the 54-below range today, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Wednesday is for 20 below temperatures, but wind chills near 65 below.