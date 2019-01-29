Bemidji Community Food Shelf to close Wednesday

The food shelf will reopen at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 1. The food shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE off of Bemidji's industrial park.

Temperatures are hovering at 25 below zero with wind chills expected in the 54-below range today, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Wednesday is for 20 below temperatures, but wind chills near 65 below.