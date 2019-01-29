BSU, NTC also cancel classes for Wednesday

The campuses are closed today, as temperatures are hovering at 25 below zero with wind chills expected in the 54-below range, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Wednesday is for 20 below temperatures, but wind chills near 65 below.

All classes and other activities on both campuses are canceled for Tuesday-Wednesday, officials said. In addition to students, employees who have not been officially designated as “essential” should not report for work until the campuses reopen.

For updated information, you can visit www.bemidjistate.edu or www.ntcmn.edu and visit the red “Alert” banner on those websites.