Trains at the Depot returns April 22-23 at Beltrami County History Center

The Northern Ironhorse Railroad Society and Beltrami County Historical Society will hold Trains at the Depot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

2528344+051516.N.BP_.TRAINS3.jpg
A model train crosses a bridge at the "Trains at the Depot" event at the Beltrami County History Center.
Pioneer Staff Report
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:43 AM

BEMIDJI — The Northern Ironhorse Railroad Society and the Beltrami County Historical Society will hold Trains at the Depot, returning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

Multiple operating models will be on display, including size N Scale to HO Scale to O Gauge and a LEGO city with operating LEGO trains.

The train club layout will be open for tours and train videos will be available for viewing throughout each day.

A children’s storytime will be offered at noon each day, and free copies of the book will be distributed to families attending the storytime courtesy of a grant from the Friends of the Carnegie Library.

Author, illustrator and photographer Heidi Koland will be joining via Zoom on Sunday to read her book “If I Could Ride a Train.” A link will be posted for those who wish to watch from home.

Regular museum admission includes Trains at the Depot models and activities and access to museum exhibits. Museum members are admitted free, and folks who sign up for membership during their visit will have their admission price discounted from their membership fee.

For more information, visit beltramihistory.org or contact the Historical Society at depot@beltramihistory.org.

