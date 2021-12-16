ST. PAUL — Supply chain issues will delay Minnesotans receiving their registration stickers and cab card if they renew online or by mail, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division.

Minnesotans who renew their vehicle license should keep a receipt of their online transaction and keep it in their vehicle to show law enforcement they have a valid registration and that supply issues are the reason why it is not posted on the vehicle.

The Driver and Vehicle Services Division is also reaching out to law enforcement to make them aware of the supply chain issues.

When Minnesotans renew their registration, the record is immediately updated online, which law enforcement will see as valid in the system when checking someone’s license plate.

The delay will not affect those who renew in person, who will receive their registration stickers during their visit.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division was informed by 3M that a plant explosion has also contributed to a delay in sticker stock being delivered to Minnesota.

According to the news release, 3M reported that the first shipment of stock will arrive Dec. 24 with subsequent deliveries made in early and mid-January.

The printing vendor plans to operate 24 hours a day once the stock is received.

There are approximately 52,000 online and mailed-in registration renewals already submitted for January. Driver and Vehicle Services anticipates more than 320,000 more registration renewal applications for registrations expiring by the end of January.