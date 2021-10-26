CROOKSTON, Minn. – The right-turn lane on westbound Robert Street in downtown Crookston will soon be blocked by a physical barrier, the City Council was told Monday evening, Oct. 25.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will start construction on the corner this week, according to a report given by City Administrator Amy Finch.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the changes to the Roberts Street and North Broadway intersection, where 10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo was struck by a semi and severely injured in early October.

Along with MnDOT’s changes to the intersection, the city of Crookston closed the first two parking spaces on either side of North Broadway to allow for more room to make turns and create better visibility on the corner. Councilman Steve Erickson urged the Crookston Police Department to enforce the new parking restrictions on the spots.

“There are people who may not look at the yellow stripes,” said Erickson. “I have seen quite a few cars parked there since they painted it last week.”