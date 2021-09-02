KELLIHER -- County State Aid Highway 36, west of Kelliher, will be closed in two locations for box culvert installation beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The first installation will be at South Branch Battle River, and the second will be at North Cormorant River. Each site will take about two weeks to complete prior to paving operations, a release said. Motorists must use alternate routes during this time.

The Beltrami County Highway Department urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones, the release said.

For more information, call the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.