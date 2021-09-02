MILAN, Minn. — The $7.7 million project to replace the Minnesota Highway 40 Milan Bridge is officially complete, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Construction began in May 2019 and the new bridge opened to single-lane traffic in July 2020, and to two-way traffic in November 2020. High water conditions had delayed work by the contractor for the bridge replacement.

The bridge is located three miles west of Milan, and about 50 miles west of Willmar, was originally erected in 1939 as part of a Works Progress Administration project. The original, historic stonework laid by hand was removed and replaced to preserve the historic integrity of the site.

The new bridge is 34 feet wide and spans 160 feet from abutment to abutment — 40 feet longer than the original steel-truss bridge.