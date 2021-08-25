FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Those glass bottles that get chucked into the recycling bins? In the not-too-distant future, Otter Tail residents may be driving over them.

The glass will be used below the road surface in an aggregate that forms the road base, and will be covered by asphalt.

Until now, Otter Tail County had been hauling a load of glass a week — about 700 tons a year — to the Twin Cities to be recycled into new glass products, but keeping the glass locally will save staff time and transportation costs, said Zach Fjestad, assistant solid waste director.

At their Aug. 24 meeting, Otter Tail County Commissioners agreed to buy a $330,000 hoop-style storage building to house the glass at Fergus Falls Transfer Station.

“The goal is to build it this year,” Fjestad told commissioners.

He said it would take about two years to accumulate all the glass needed for road construction.