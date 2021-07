BEMIDJI -- Balsam Road NW between U.S. Highway 71 and Cardinal Road NW will be closed for construction from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 2-4.

The roadway will be closed for thru traffic but will be open for local traffic. Construction will include adding gravel and a stabilization project to improve roadway conditions throughout the year, a release said.