CASS LAKE -- Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, motorists on Highway 2 east of Cass Lake will experience short-term delays and lane closures as the resurfacing project begins.
The project includes grading and resurfacing Highway 2 from Cass County Road 206 to County Road 10. The contractor for this $1.7 million project is Northern Paving.
The project will create a safer, longer-lasting road and is estimated to be complete by the end of August, weather permitting, a release said. Visit the project website, www.dot.state.mn.us, for more information and a map.
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
- Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
- Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
- Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
Join the MnDOT Northwest Minnesota Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation-related topics. For a complete list of projects for 2021, visit www.mndot.gov/d2. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.