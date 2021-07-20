CASS LAKE -- Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, motorists on Highway 2 east of Cass Lake will experience short-term delays and lane closures as the resurfacing project begins.

The project includes grading and resurfacing Highway 2 from Cass County Road 206 to County Road 10. The contractor for this $1.7 million project is Northern Paving.

The project will create a safer, longer-lasting road and is estimated to be complete by the end of August, weather permitting, a release said. Visit the project website, www.dot.state.mn.us, for more information and a map.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.



Stay alert; work zones constantly change.



Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.



Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.



Minimize distractions behind the wheel.



Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.



Join the MnDOT Northwest Minnesota Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation-related topics. For a complete list of projects for 2021, visit www.mndot.gov/d2. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.