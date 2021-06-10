CASS LAKE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be reconstructing a section of U.S. Highway 2 near Cass Lake this summer.

The project will resurface the stretch between Hubbard County Road 46 and State Highway 371. According to MnDOT, the project is estimated at $2.5 million and will make for a safer, longer-lasting surface.

Beginning June 14, motorists on Highway 2 can expect lane shifts west of Cass Lake as crews begin construction. Lane closures and a short-term detour are planned for early July.

The detour is expected to last a week and the project is planned for completion by August. During the project, drivers are asked to obey speed limits as there's a violation fine of $300.

Drivers are also asked to watch for workers and slow down in construction zones.