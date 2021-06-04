BEMIDJI -- First Street East will be temporarily closed between Walborg Avenue Northeast and Gould Avenue, just east of the Sanford Center in Bemidji, starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 7.

The work is anticipated to take one day to complete, all traffic will be detoured to Second Street Southeast during the closure. Traffic control will be provided to notify vehicles of the closure and detour, according to a release from the city of Bemidji Engineering Department.

For questions about the project, contact the city engineering department at (218) 333-1850.