DENT, Minn. — After being damaged by a fire that was determined to be arson, the Star Lake bridge on County Road 41 near Dent, Minn., has reopened for traffic.

The bridge burned on Sept. 6. Ryan Curtis Johnson, 42, of Dent, was arrested and charged with setting the fire.

Johnson has been charged on three felony counts: arson, possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime, and possessing, making, transporting, or storing an explosive or incendiary device.

According to a Forum News Service story, 20- and 30-pound propane cylinders were found under the bridge and one floating in the water that appeared to have exploded. A matchbook was also found lying in the roadway near the bridge. The Dent Fire and Rescue crew responded to the fire and put out the flames. Witnesses had noted Johnson was upset that his dog had been hit and killed by a vehicle on County Road 41, something he expressed in several Facebook messages.

After a survey of the bridge by engineers, additional safety measures have been put in place, according to a news release from Otter Tail County. The bridge is scheduled to be rebuilt in 2021 at a cost of $980,000.