BEMIDJI -- Starting on Monday, Aug. 10, motorists on U.S. Highway 72 north of Blackduck will use the detour of U.S. Highway 71 and State Highway 1 while culvert replacement begins.

Crews will complete the replacement of three box culverts during the project. The project includes two box culverts south of State Highway 1 and one box culvert north of Kelliher on U.S. Highway 72. Motorists north of Kelliher will utilize single lane traffic on a bypass lane near the culvert location.

