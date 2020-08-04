ORTONVILLE, Minn. — A city street sweeper fell into a sinkhole on Main Street here Monday, Aug. 3. Nobody was injured but the street sweeper may be totaled.

The night before, Ortonville had received about three inches of rain which sent dirt down the hills into the streets. The street sweeper was sent to clean it off the roads when the sinkhole started to collapse.

“All of the sudden, his front wheel fell into a hole and the driver got out to inspect it and called his supervisor,” said Char Grossman, Ortonville's city administrator. They were preparing to pull out the street sweeper when it suddenly fell completely into the sinkhole.

Since the driver had been outside the vehicle to inspect it, no one was harmed. The damage to equipment and the roads are being evaluated and fixed if possible.

“The sweeper was pulled out of the sinkhole by two large wreckers and we feel that it will be totaled,” Grossman said.

The state of Minnesota will repair the damage to the road, though enough of the road was undamaged so that traffic is still able to pass through the street for the time being.

Officials are still unsure about the cause of the sinkhole; however, they have their suspicions.

“There used to be an underground tunnel from the theater to the hotel,” Grossman said. “They repaired the road and filled in the tunnel years ago, but they are now wondering if the sand moved because of the rain last night and the tunnel caved in.”

City officials will continue to investigate the cause.