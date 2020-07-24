BEMIDJI -- Road construction will begin Monday, July 27, on Irvine Avenue from Lumberjack Road to the Red Lake Nation boundary.

Work will include bituminous reclamation, bituminous surfacing and aggregate shoulders. The road will be open to traffic but motorists can expect minor delays.

Traffic control is scheduled to go up on Sumac and Hazelwood beginning Tuesday, July 28. Shortly after, crews will begin clearing and construction shall begin. Construction includes grading and aggregate surfacing. Construction is planned to last into November. The road will be open to traffic but motorists can expect minor delays.

The Beltrami County Highway Department urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around work zones.

For more information, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.