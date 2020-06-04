BAGLEY -- Motorists can expect lane closures and delays on Highway 2 in Bagley beginning the week of June 8 as crews begin construction. The project includes:

Resurface Hwy 2 and pedestrian improvements in Bagley

Construct multi-use trail on west end of Bagley

Sanitary sewer replacement and resurface on Hwy 92

This project will include a safer road, improved trail and pedestrian accessibility and utility upgrades, a release said.

Northern Paving is the contractor for the project, which is expected to last through early August, weather permitting. For more information, project contacts and to sign up for project email updates, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-bagley.