The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing all major interstates within Minneapolis and St. Paul, effective at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30, according to MnDOT's Twitter account.

Those roadways will be remain closed until 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31.

The routes closing include:

I-35W northbound and southbound between I-694 and state Highway 62

I-35E northbound and southbound between state Highway 36 and Highway 62

I-94 eastbound and westbound between I-694 and the I-694/494 interchange

I-394 eastbound between Highway 100 and I-94

State Highway 55 northbound and southbound between Highway 62 and I-94

MnDOT's Twitter says the routes will remain open for motorists to exit downtown areas.



