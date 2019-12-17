MOORHEAD — To prove that driving conditions on Interstate 94 are treacherous, Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol got creative Monday morning, Dec. 30.

The state trooper shot a video of himself as he slid on his feet down I-94, while his squad car was parked on the shoulder east of Moorhead.

"Most no travel advisories have been lifted in WC MN but it will take some time for road conditions to improve. MNDOT crews are out doing a great job but please have some patience," Grabow said on Twitter.

As of 11:30 a.m., I-94 in west-central Minnesota was open to traffic, but "completely covered with ice, blowing snow," according the Minnesota Department of Transportation. For information on Minnesota roads, visit http://www.511mn.org.