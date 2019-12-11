BEMIDJI — The regional Minnesota Department of Transportation office will hold an open house Wednesday to receive input on proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 71.

According to a press release from MnDOT, the goal is to bring community leaders, business owners and motorists together to develop and evaluate the project. Improvements, MnDOT states, would be to the intersection where Highway 71 crosses with Anne Street in Bemidji.

Additionally, information will be offered Wednesday on other intersection work on Highway 71 between State Highwy 197 and Glidden Road. The intersection improvements are scheduled for reconstruction in 2022, and MnDOT is now conducting a study on the corridor.

The open house is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at the MnDOT District 2 office, located at 3920 Highway 2 West.

Along with the open house, MnDOT will also hold a series of meetings with community leaders, business owners and motorists to develop the project. The 20-member group will also meet Wednesday and have additional meetings in January and February, before selecting a preferred plan.

In early spring, MnDOT is scheduled to meet with the Bemidji City Council and Beltrami County Board of Commissioners to present the selected project plan.