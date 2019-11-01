ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is wrapping up the 2019 road construction season, with 221 projects having been worked on across the state.

"We made great progress on several significant projects, and we're grateful to Minnesotans for bearing with us during closures and detours" said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher in a release. "Despite challenging weather conditions this year, our teams were able to complete hundreds of projects, sometimes ahead of schedule, and all of our work has made our state roadways safer and more reliable."

One of the regional MnDOT projects nearing completion is on State Highway 1 in Northome. The project, expected to be finished early this month according to the release, includes resurfacing the road and constructing sidewalks,a long with improving pedestrian ramps, curbs, gutters and storm sewers, along with the addition of traffic lights.

Another project in northern Minnesota is on U.S. Highway 2 in Erskine, where MnDOT reconstructed the road surface. Additionally, bridge repair and maintenance was done on a U.S. Highway 59 overpass.

A third project in Park Rapids including the grading and resurfacing of U.S. Highway 71 is also nearing completion this month, according to the release. The project also included the resurfacing of frontage roads, as well as work on sanitary sewers and water mains.