BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji and Sparky’s Construction will begin the Fourth Street Northwest and America Avenue Reconstruction Project on Monday, Aug. 19, weather permitting.

The project will reconstruct the intersection of Fourth Street and America Avenue near Bemidji City Hall. The project will involve the removal and replacement of pavement and aggregate material, installing new water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, curb and gutter and updating the curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, a release said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

For any questions about the project, contact the city Engineering Department at (218) 333-1850.