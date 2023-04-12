How did a 1976 keg party lead to the murder of a Bemidji High School freshman?

BEMIDJI — On June 1, 1976, just days after Bemidji High School students had been released from classes to enjoy their summer break, the headline “Bemidji girl brutally slain” appeared in the Bemidji Pioneer.

The girl was 15-year-old BHS freshman Stephanie Marie Fullmer. Her body was discovered the previous weekend by two children in the woods just north of the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The story noted that Fullmer was “the apparent victim of beating and multiple stabbing.”

According to several witnesses, she had last been seen at a large outdoor party east of Long Lake in Sugar Bush Township on May 29, just one night before her body was found.

The investigation into the death was conducted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with State Crime Bureau officials. Tom Tolman, the sheriff of Beltrami County at the time, told the Pioneer that an autopsy had been performed on Fullmer’s body and his office was waiting on the results of crime bureau lab reports that “might shed important light on the incident.”

Further destruction

Law enforcement was tasked with uncovering the mystery of how an innocent high school party led to murder. But as they would come to find out, Fullmer's death wasn't the only tragedy that struck that night.

The day after the initial story broke, it was reported that the May 29 "kegger" had resulted in further havoc when law enforcement found a burned car that caused a forest fire in the area where the party was held.

“The scene of the Friday night party at which slain Stephanie Fullmer was last seen alive was also the scene of a forest fire possibly started by a burned-out auto, stolen from William Reeves (of) Bemidji,” the story read.

The burned-out hulk of a car rests in the middle of the site of a large outdoor party in June 1976. The car was set afire, resulting in a fire that burned 10-15 acres of the Chippewa National Forest. Pioneer file photo

The fire was extinguished by U.S. Forest Service firefighters from Blackduck and Cass Lake, and 18-year-old Keith Wayne Lowmaster of Bemidji was charged with arson and the unauthorized use of a vehicle for the incident.

“The car was apparently set afire and resulted in a fire burning about 10 to 15 acres," the story reported. "Although Stephanie Marie Fullmer was known to be at the party, Beltrami County law enforcement authorities have given no indication there is a connection between this car and the girl’s death.”

More details were also revealed about the party, which might have had as many as 500 students present. Authorities even indicated that there was a CB radio stationed at the gate to the party so minors could be warned if police were in the area.

Although rumors about Fullmer's murder were starting to run rampant, law enforcement told the Pioneer that they didn’t have any suspects or “concrete information” in connection to the death, but this would quickly change.

A suspect is found

On June 5, just days after the news of Fullmer’s disappearance broke, the Pioneer reported that 18-year-old Kenneth Scott Davis Jr. was arrested in downtown Bemidji and charged with first-degree murder.

“Police officers had evidently been delaying the arrest awaiting word of lab test results from the state crime bureau in St. Paul,” the story read. “Prior to the arrest, at least four police cars had been staked out in the vicinity of the suspect’s home at the Paul Bunyan Trailer Court.”

Police officers escort Kenneth Davis Jr. into the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center on June 4, 1976, after he was arrested in connection to the murder of Stephanie Fullmer. Pioneer file photo

At the time of Davis’ arraignment, Sheriff Tolman disclosed a few more details about the results of Fullmer's autopsy, revealing in a formal statement that she was stabbed 14 times in the chest and slashed once across the neck.

Davis plead not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder, but through a plea bargain process pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

During Davis' trial, several people who were at the high school party testified to seeing Fullmer walking along Meadow Lake Road between 12:30 and 1 a.m. that night.

Two witnesses also identified Davis as the driver of a car that had left the party shortly after Fullmer left on foot.

'I stabbed her'

Before Davis' guilty plea was accepted, he was questioned by his attorney as well as the assistant county attorney.

Davis acknowledged in his testimony that he had used his sister’s car the night of May 29 to drive to the party and stopped to offer Fullmer a drive home as he was leaving. She told Davis she lived on Irvine Avenue and he began driving in that direction before things took a drastic turn between the two.

“I stopped the car and made a pass at her,” Davis testified, noting that the two hadn't known each other before he picked her up that night. A scuffle then broke out and he 'started hitting her for some reason.'”

Kenneth Davis Jr. is escorted into the district courtroom by sheriff's deputies on Sept. 15, 1976, before pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Stephanie Fullmer. Pioneer file photo

Davis then started driving back toward the party, apparently confused about which direction he was going. After stopping the car again, Davis said Fullmer took a knife out of the glove box.

“She came at me,” he said. “I pushed it back and I stabbed her.”

He then testified that he didn’t remember anything that occurred after he stabbed Fullmer. According to his testimony, the next thing Davis recalled was washing blood off his clothes at home later that night.

In addition to Davis’ confession and testimony from several witnesses, lab tests were presented showing that blood found in Davis' car matched Fullmer’s blood type. Law enforcement had also found a piece of red fabric in the car that matched Fullmer’s clothing.

With a substantial amount of evidence paired with a guilty plea, Davis was sentenced to 40 years in prison, the maximum sentence for a second-degree murder charge, and was taken to the St. Cloud Reformatory to serve his time.