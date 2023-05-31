50 years ago Minnesota's legal drinking age was lowered to 18, for a while

The date was May 31, 1973, the temperature had reached the low 70s earlier that day, but by midnight, when a seemingly endless line of young people formed outside the Beaver Pond under a clear night sky, the mercury had dipped into the upper 40s.

No doubt most of the people in line were oblivious to the cool night air. They were waiting for the stroke of midnight, the beginning of June 1, the very minute when the drinking age in the state of Minnesota would drop from 21 to 18 and they could legally enter the bar and buy a beer.

Many of the young people in line would finish their school year in two days, with Bemidji High School and Bemidji State College graduations both set for the upcoming weekend.

Gary and Pat Underhill had opened the Beaver Pond the previous summer at 309 America Avenue in a building that had previously been home to the Nielson Baking Company — now the home of the 309 Offices next to KBXE.

With a name that suggested a special invitation to BSC students, the Beaver Pond had quickly become a favorite spot for college kids who had legitimate IDs or convincing-looking fake ones. Now 18- to 20-year-olds lined up for their first (legal) drinking experience. For many, the Beaver Pond would be a favorite haunt for the rest of their young adulthood — until it closed in 1979.

Jim Wheeler had started working at the Pond the year it opened and became manager shortly before the drinking age dropped. “I’ll never forget it,” he says. “The age was due to change, so about 11 p.m. I went out and looked, and people were just lined up and all hell broke loose after that.”

Kids streamed into the bar at the stroke of midnight, brandishing valid IDs (mostly), and rushed the bar to buy a legal 3.2 tap beer for 25 cents or a bottle of beer for 35 cents.

An ad in the 1975 phone directory shows the offerings at the Beaver Pond bar in downtown Bemidji. Contributed

Pat says, “We were carding everyone, and if there was anything suspicious, we didn’t let them in. When we got to saturation point, we couldn’t let in any new people until someone left.”

With a closing time of 1 a.m., there was little time to gain admittance and get to the bar to order. Those who succeeded raised their glasses as they squeezed through the crowds, celebrating, talking and finding friends.

Most didn’t bother to find a place to sit, instead, they stood in the crowd-packed bar or found a place to lean back against the red-shag-carpeted walls to sip and chat and be a part of this social experiment. They dropped dimes into the jukebox to keep the music blasting: “Smoke on the Water,” “Rocket Man,” “China Grove” and “Long Train Runnin.”

A lot of people in line didn’t make it into the bar that night. With less than an hour to get in, have IDs checked and order before the bar closed, many were turned away or just never made it inside.

For that first hour of June 1, the place was packed and much 3.2 beer was sold and consumed until the last call came at about 12:40 a.m.

“The Beaver Pond was wall-to-wall people,” Jim says. “I mean it was busy! As soon as the law changed to 18, it was busy every night, starting around 5 p.m. Only Sundays were a little slow.”

The Beaver Pond sold 3.2 kegs, too. Jim says that prior to June 1, 1973, they were selling 4-6 kegs per week. As soon as the age went down to 18, that sales number rose to 20-25 kegs per week.

“And then the beer distributors started showing up — the big wigs from the cities came up," Jim adds. The three main beers out of the Twin Cities were Schmidt, Grainbelt and Hamms — the three the Pond had started out with, “and they were all vying for this bar and the publicity because the Beaver Pond sold more 3.2 draft beer than any 3.2 bar in the state.”

The 3.2 beer created a few problems. At that time, Jim says, it was promoted as a non-intoxicating malt liquor. “That finally got changed,” he says, because when people were stopped for drunk driving, they were saying, “You can't arrest me for DWI when it says right on the can …”

Expanding the Pond

In 1974, the Beaver Pond expanded to the south (now KBXE), almost doubling the size of the bar and making room for six more pool tables and two more foosball games.

The bar continued to pack in young drinkers. In the back of the original part, Gary had set up a small theater, moving in seats from the old Cass Lake Theater.

“He’d show movies on the weekends,” Jim says. “Laurel and Hardy and Abbott Costello.”

Pat adds that the Hamms distributor gave them the old movies to show.

“People (would) go back there with their beers and just sit and watch,” Jim says.

Jim adds that the Beaver Pond had a “short, illustrious life,” (not unlike the lower drinking age). Even before the drinking age went to 18, “it was really, really busy,” he says.

Before June 1, 1973, there were “kids turning 21 maybe their junior year, or guys coming back from the service (Vietnam) and starting college. There were a lot of vets going to school that were going to be 21 soon or were already 21. It was really a phenomenon," he comments.

Joy Wheeler worked there, too.

“There was a haze of smoke all the time because everybody smoked,” she says, recalling the sorority girls coming in. “They were so loud. I remember bartending and waitressing, and they were just too loud and silly and cramped. They'd be in the back where they had a long wall to lean against.”

Pat remembers sorority girls coming in early in the day, bringing in their cereal and buying beer to put on it for breakfast.

“We had very few fights; there wasn't a lot of boisterousness,” Jim says. “It was a fun atmosphere. Well, imagine 18-year-olds — their parents were just down the road. If they were out drinking, they probably were still living at home — especially about (the time of) that age change.

“Then there started to be competition,” Jim says. In 1974, Keg N' Cork opened a few blocks away — another compact bar that drew in the young local and college crowd.

The 18-year-old law ended after incidences of alcohol-related crashes with young, impaired drivers rose considerably wherever the drinking age was lower than 21.

Minnesota’s drinking age rose to 19 in 1976 and to 21 in 1986, seven years after the Beaver Pond closed. Each time the age was raised, those of legal age under the previous law were “grandfathered in” — 18- to 20-year-olds, grandfathered in.

