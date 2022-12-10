Students in the news, Dec. 10

Armstrong graduates from Western Governors University

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Brianna Armstrong of Bemidji recently graduated from Western Governors University with a Master of Science degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

This is the second degree from WGU that Armstrong has earned this year. In early 2022, she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. After jumping into a teaching role, she decided to enroll in the master’s program at WGU.

"I am excited for the opportunities this degree provides, including leadership roles at the school I teach at and the chance to write curriculum in the future,” Armstrong said in a release. “I really appreciate my former WGU mentor from my elementary education program for encouraging me to get my masters and, most of all, one of my course instructors for providing support, compassion and guidance throughout my program.”