St. Paul man charged with 2nd-degree murder for fatal shooting in Deer River

ITASCA COUNTY — Nigel Randel Blackburn, 33, of St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a man on June 9 in Deer River.

According to the criminal complaint, Itasca County law enforcement received a report on June 13 from a woman, identified in the complaint as C.M., who claimed there may have been a dead body at a home in Deer River.

C.M. had called law enforcement to make the report after her daughter, Allison Mandich, who lives at the home, told her that a shooting had occurred there several days earlier.

Mandich later told law enforcement that Blackburn shot J.C.K. and that his body was still inside her home. Officers entered the home and found the body of the victim, who had bullet holes in his head and body.

Mandich said she had previously been in a relationship with Blackburn and that J.C.K. "had a romantic interest in her."

Mandich told investigators that she, Blackburn and J.C.K. had dinner at J.C.K.'s mother's house on June 8 before going to Mandich's home.

The two men got into an argument in the early morning hours of June 9 and Mandich "heard a loud bang," and realized J.C.K. had been shot. After hearing approximately four additional gunshots, Mandich said the victim collapsed and died in the living room.

Mandich said she and Blackburn stayed in the home for several hours after the shooting and that Blackburn gave suggestions on how they could cover up the murder.

Later that night, Wright County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment in Monticello where Blackburn and his wife lived. His wife reported that Blackburn was "having a mental health episode."

At 3 a.m. on June 10, the Wright County Sheriff's Office responded to the same apartment, where Blackburn's wife stated that her husband was holding a large kitchen knife and making suicidal statements.

Blackburn was later transported to Prairie St. John's Hospital in Fargo, N.D., and will be arrested upon his release.

At a hearing on Tuesday, District Court Judge Sarah McBroom set unconditional bail at $2 million and conditional bail at $1 million. Blackburn's next court appearance is scheduled for July 12.

This case is being investigated by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Deer River Police Department.