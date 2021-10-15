APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Gladys, the Minnesota Zoo’s Eurasian eagle owl who went missing since flying away from the Minnesota Zoo, was found injured and died before receiving treatment.

The owl flew away into a tree during a routine training session earlier this month. Zoo staff searched for Gladys and predicted she was somewhere within the zoo.

Gladys was found injured on the side of a road Thursday morning, Oct. 14, but died before zoo staff could treat her.

“For the last five years, Gladys has been a beloved ambassador of her species in the bird show,” a tweet from the zoo announcing her death said. “The Animal Care team raised her from a chick and worked with her daily.”

Eurasian eagle owls are among the largest owls in the world, with orange eyes and ear tufts.