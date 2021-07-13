PERHAM, Minn. — The turtle races have been part of summers in Perham, Minn., for 40 years. Every Wednesday, June through August, people from all over gather in Turtle Race Park downtown to race turtles.

But not everyone is happy with the races: A YouTube channel with 2.36 million subscribers has recently questioned the ethics and sustainability of Perham's turtle races.

Snake Discovery, an organization that presents educational reptile programs, recently made a video on this topic that has more than 350,000 views.

In the video, Emily Roberts of Snake Discovery concluded that Perham's turtle races need to either be changed or eliminated. Roberts, who is from the Twin Cities area, presented information in her video from a 2016 visit to Perham, making some of the information either outdated or inaccurate.

Roberts in the video said Perham's turtles are fed primarily turtle pellets, that the city collects hundreds of turtles each year from the wild, and that the turtles are released into a single body of water once the races are over.

In 2021, however, the turtles now are also fed minnows, leafy greens and insects. Man of the turtles come to the city through donations, and the turtles will be released in several different locations over the summer.

Roberts said she's glad the turtles have a more balanced diet, but that vegetation from their original habitats is still quite different from romaine lettuce. The catch-and-release of wild turtles is also problematic, Roberts said.

An article from the Society for Conservation Biology notes that only about 40% of relocated wild turtles survive. The stress of relocation is still something that causes turtle death. In fact, turtles are less likely to survive when released in a smaller group, the Society for Conservation Biology says.

When Roberts was visiting Perham in 2016, the person who was looking after the turtles told her only about half of the turtles survive through the summer. “I don’t know why someone would overexaggerate how many turtles die,” Roberts said in an interview for this story.

The city of Perham and the Chamber of Commerce were advised not to comment on the video. However, Sandy Palubicki, who looks after Perham's turtles, was interviewed earlier in 2021. She said the turtles live on her farm during the summer in a large cage that's half in the sun and half in the shade. It has tall grass, a pool and sprinklers to keep them cool.

"(Taking care of them) is pretty easy," Palubicki said. "They don’t talk back; they just kind of hang out." Palubicki mentioned how happy everyone, especially kids, were to have the turtle races back in Perham for 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic. People also shop in town after the races, increasing business in the city.

Minnesota Herpetological Society’s conservation committee chairman Christopher Smith said turtle populations face many threats, and any increase to mortality will affect the population.

“Reptiles have well-established home territories,” Smith said. “When people catch and move turtles outside of their home territories and release them outside of home territories, this increases the level of turtle mortality.”

Turtles brought together from different environments might infect one another with diseases, Smith said, increasing the risk of mortality. Then, if these infected turtles are released back into the wild, they’ll continue to spread that disease amongst other wild turtles, affecting the turtle population all throughout the area.

On Facebook, Perham residents had mixed opinions on the turtles races.

“I do believe the Perham area turtle races are done very well. The staff take great care of the turtles, all summer long,” Kris Nicole commented, saying children will also pick up and drop wild turtles outside of the races. “Sure, we don’t want anyone or any animal to get hurt, but accidents can happen. I am confident the staff at the turtle race is able to handle and monitor the turtles’ well-being.”

Others suggest changes could be made.

"The words, ‘It's just a turtle,’ keep repeating in (my) head,” Linda Mickelson wrote. “It is a living thing that needs to be handled with care . . . fed properly and not dropped or tossed, as seen in the video. If there are ways to make the turtle races more humane, I think those changes should be made.”

Roberts offered a few changes Perham could implement in order to make the races more sustainable:

Instead of capturing wild painted turtles, use domestic red-eared sliders. There is an abundance of them that are released to reptile rescues.

Instead of collecting wild turtles from many different places, maybe rent them from a singular domestic source, such as a reptile rescue or a herpetological society, in order to prevent the spread of disease and relocation death.

If the turtles are not all being rented from a single place, maybe keep them in individual homes.

However, neither Roberts nor Smith could think of ways to continue the turtle races in a way that wasn’t cruel or scary for the turtles. The turtles are scared to move with buckets banging, which both Roberts and Smith are against.

“The races are quite contradictory to (Perham’s) love for turtles,” Roberts said. “They’re running away from the buckets because they’re scared. Whoever scares their turtle most is the winner. Is this behavior really a good way to show your love for turtles? It’s a question to ponder.”