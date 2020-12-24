ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — It was just a normal Friday morning for Sandy Steinberg until it came time to cook breakfast.

“At first glance I thought I had broken the yolk,” the Alexandria, S.D., woman said.

But what she had actually just cracked open was a quadruple-yolk egg. According to the British Egg Information Service, the odds of discovering a quadruple-yolker are a staggering one in 11 billion, according to a news release from Dakota Layers.

Steinberg grew up on a farm in South Dakota and spent many hours as a kid washing eggs before taking them to a store in Alpena, S.D., in exchange for groceries. Now 70 years old, Sandy, along with some fellow church goers, accepted a request to bake cookies as part of a gift basket for the elderly. After purchasing a few extra Dakota Layers eggs from County Fair Food Store in Mitchell, she decided to fry a couple for breakfast.

“So overwhelmed that I received that gift; I grew up on a farm, and raised chickens myself for years, so I realize how rare it was,” Steinberg said.