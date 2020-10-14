ST. PAUL -- The federally protected St. Croix River faces an emerging threat from toxic industrial compounds linked to a variety of health problems, according to a report issued Wednesday, Oct. 14, by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The report states that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, used in nonstick and stain-resistant frying pans, rugs and countless other consumer products, have been found in the river.

PFAS enter water resources in two ways: directly from sources that use the chemicals in their processes and indirectly through conduits like wastewater treatment plants that are not designed to remove them, according to the “The St. Croix River: Study of the River’s Health” report, which assessed the river’s water quality from the point where the river enters Minnesota to its confluence with the Mississippi River.

In January, the MPCA discovered that potentially harmful chemicals were still leaching into surface water from a former 3M waste disposal site in Oakdale, despite the company’s efforts to contain them. PFAS, which 3M developed decades ago for use in products like non-stick pans, are known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally in the environment. They also spread farther and faster through ground and surface water than other pollutants, and accumulate in human bodies.

High levels of PFAS in a person’s body have been linked to higher cholesterol, changes to liver function, reduced immune response, thyroid disease, and increased kidney and testicular cancer, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. 3M stopped making the two most persistent types of PFAS in 2002. The state asked for $5 billion in damages and settled in 2018 for $850 million.

Other news from the report: The St. Croix failed at times to meet water-quality standards for aquatic life and recreation — such as fish and swimming — from the Taylor Falls hydroelectric dam through Lake St. Croix — the 20-mile stretch of the river between Stillwater and Prescott, Wis. That stretch of the river suffers from excess phosphorus and algae growth at times, according to the report.

Phosphorus occurs naturally but can be found in high concentrations in waste products and fertilizers. At elevated levels in rivers and lakes, it spurs algae growth, diminishing water quality and disrupting oxygen levels needed for healthy plants and fish.

Concerns for protected river

The St. Croix was one of the first rivers designated under the national Wild and Scenic Rivers program. In 2008, Lake St. Croix was added to the state’s impaired list after excess phosphorus was found in it. Last year, the MPCA added the stretch between the Taylors Falls hydroelectric dam and Stillwater to its draft 2020 impaired-waters list, marking the first time that stretch had made the list.

The report also notes that chloride levels in the river, while still relatively low, are starting to increase. Chloride contamination, from road-salt runoff and water-softener discharges, “is a threat to Minnesota’s freshwater fish and other species,” the report states.

There was good news in the report: The stretch of the river north of Taylors Falls meets water-quality standards for aquatic life and recreation, and phosphorus concentrations are decreasing. That decrease, measured by long-term monitoring by the Metropolitan Council, is evidence that strategies such as fertilizer management and wastewater treatment are working, the report states.

In addition, fish and bugs are in “good to excellent condition,” according to the report. MPCA scientists found 63 fish species while sampling, including four considered rare or that need unique habitat to thrive. “That diversity provides a strong signal that the health of the St. Croix River is good, including the condition of its water quality and habitat,” the report states. Limits remain, however, on how much fish from the river can be consumed safely because of high mercury and PCB levels, it notes.

State of the river

The St. Croix River Association on Wednesday also released its first “State of the St. Croix River” report.

According to the association, officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin are working with local partners and the St. Croix Basin Water Resources Planning Team to keep the St. Croix on a “phosphorus diet” and meet the goals of water-quality standards established by the states.

“Progress is slow and the goals have not yet been met, but long-term water quality monitoring at Stillwater and Prescott shows that concentrations (amount of pollutant measured in a specific volume of water) of sediment, bacteria, and phosphorus have decreased a bit (and conditions improved) from 1976 to 2015,” the report states.

The association’s report also noted that:

A significant stand of wild rice remains below Upper St. Croix Lake, with smaller patches found along other sections of the river.

The river continues to support a thriving mussel population: 41 different types of mussels live in the river, and five are federally listed.

Native mussels are threatened by the zebra mussel, an invasive species that attaches to other mussels, preventing them from breathing, eating, and reproducing.

Numerous invasive species threaten the river’s native plants and wildlife, including yellow iris, purple loosestrife and Asian carp.

“We are blessed with a truly special wild and scenic river, a generally healthy and intact riverine system seldom seen elsewhere. But the river is vulnerable,” said Deb Ryun, executive director of the St. Croix River Association, said in a prepared statement. “From preventing the spread of invasive species to being mindful of everyday actions on water quality, everyone can do something to help preserve the St. Croix.”



