ST. PAUL -- The cougar struck and killed by a vehicle along a busy Twin Cities freeway on Sept. 29 was likely wild and probably was the same cat captured on cameras in the area days before its death.

John Erb, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources research biologist, said it was likely the same cat captured on a home security camera Sept. 25 just a couple miles south of the freeway and by another photograph even farther south of the Twin Cities on Sept 17.

Erb said all indications are that it was likely a wild cat, not an escaped or released pet. The 115-pound male had no obvious abnormalities, Erb said. A genetic sample of the animal will be submitted to a lab to determine where the cat originated, although Erb said it’s likely from the western Dakotas, the closest reproducing population of cougars to Minnesota.

The cougar will end up being stuffed and displayed in a Twin Cities museum, Erb noted.

The Minnesota DNR reports that since 2004 there have been more than 50 verified cougar sightings in the state.

Most cougar sightings reported in Minnesota and Wisconsin turn out to be something else. But several times each year DNR wildlife experts in each state verify trail camera photos, and dead cougars, as authentic.

Some cougars turn out to be escaped or released pets. But wildlife officials say some wild cougars, usually young males wandering from their homes in the western Dakotas, are confirmed in the state each year.

Because most of the cougars confirmed here are males, and with few if any females around, there has been little or no evidence of cougars reproducing or staying in Minnesota.