On March 14, the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley closed as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now more than a month later, officials there have no idea when they will reopen to the public.

The animals continue to roam, and play and eat. The money from ticket sales to keep it all happening, though, has been wiped out.

According to a letter from Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans, Gov. Tim Walz is recommending $6 million be added to the supplemental budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year to help support the Minnesota Zoo. The money would go toward continuing to care for the animals and maintaining the zoo’s equipment and upkeep.

On top of the lost funding when the zoo closed, officials anticipate lower revenue even when the zoo reopens because of social distancing. The recommendation would replace about 40% of the zoo’s projected revenue loss.

Even with the added money, Frans said, the zoo would still need to reduce operating expenses, as well as scale back programming when it opens its doors again.

Officials at St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo and Conservatory are also closely watching how the pandemic evolves.

Director Michelle Furrer said every year, approximately 2 million people come to the zoo and conservatory.

While there is no admission charge for the sites, when they closed to the public, concession stands and other revenue generators also closed. About 40 percent of the sites’ operating budget comes from the city of St. Paul. With ever-changing models of how long the pandemic will last, there is an uncertainty as to whether the state will need to financially help the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory when they reopen.

Furrer said officials will look at every economic scenario when it comes time to reopen.

“We’re watching the bottom line,” Furrer said. “The longer (the pandemic goes), the more concerned we will be.”

But when the time comes, they will be ready to welcome visitors back.

Within the zoo

Until then, the animals will mostly have the place to themselves.

Since the Como Park Zoo closed on March 16, the animal keepers have kept busy by engaging the animals. Activities include zookeepers doing yoga with primates, placing new scents and foreign objects in the animals’ habitats, and making their food differently.

About half of the staff — such as those working directly with animals and plants — are considered “essential.” The other half have been reassigned to critical infrastructure and day-to-day operations. Employees who primarily answer phones are working remotely.

On campus, staff follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines and use personal protective equipment when disinfecting surfaces.

At the Minnesota Zoo, only essential workers, like animal keepers and veterinarians, are now allowed on campus. Administrative employees work remotely.

Like in St. Paul, Minnesota Zoo staff are also trying to keep the animals engaged without the stimulation visitors bring them. As in many other zoos, different animals are being taken around to various species they would never regularly see.

Parrots have seen sharks, beavers have seen bears, and tortoises have walked along the tropic trail for the first time.

“It creates an inquisitive nature and stimulation for the animals,” spokesman Zach Nugent said.

Learning still happening

Even though the campus is closed, the Minnesota Zoo is still providing visitors a way to stay connected.

Various links on its website allow visitors to experience different aspects of the zoo. A “farm babies” link shows off the newest babies born in the zoo, including goat kids, lambs, piglets, and calves, with farm baby trivia and a naming contest.

The zoo also has online resources specifically for school districts to use in their science curriculum called their “learning corner.” It features information about invasive species, nutrient cycling and other science-related topics.

At Como Park, there are virtual tours of the Conservatory’s Spring flower show online as well as various animal displays throughout the zoo.

They are ready for visitors to come back — when the time is right, Como Park’s Nugent said.

“We miss the community … we miss the joy people have at the zoo,” he said.