WEST FARGO — A mountain lion spotted near a West Fargo park was killed Tuesday, March 31 by authorities after it was deemed to be displaying signs of potentially dangerous behavior.

West Fargo police and North Dakota Game & Fish responded to the call near Rendezvous Park after residents of a nearby apartment building noticed the animal in a tree.

"Because the mountain lion was within feet of the occupied buildings, exhibiting behavior that was not associated with a healthy animal and demonstrated an apparent lack of fear for human interaction, it was decided in the interest of public safety the animal needed to be put down," read a statement from the West Fargo Police Department, which also stated the North Dakota Game & Fish officials on scene agreed that was the right course of action.