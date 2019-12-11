And in our northern climate, winter isn’t heralded by the slow march of mythical “White Walkers” (unless you consider the shadowy, bundled-up, ice-clad people hurrying from the parking lot to their homes during winter storms) but by the darkest day of the year.

When the Northern Hemisphere is at its farthest point away from the sun, this marks the beginning of astronomical winter. Every year on the Winter Solstice, we see the least amount of sunlight because of the Earth's tilt.

While the limited amount of daylight can be an annoyance, health practitioners also highlight possible risks to a person's bodily health, as a lack of sunlight creates a vitamin D deficiency.

Sunlight is key in your body’s natural production of vitamin D3. According to health.harvard.edu, the sun's ultraviolet B rays turn a chemical in your skin into vitamin D3, which is carried to your liver and then to your kidneys before it transforms to active vitamin D. In fact, the National Center for Biotechnology Information and U.S. National Library of Medicine published a 2012 study where vitamin D was referred to as "the sunlight vitamin".

But why does your body need vitamin D?

“Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption, helping to maintain adequate serum calcium and phosphate concentrations to optimize mineralization of bone,” said Amanda Nack, senior dietitian at Sanford in Fargo. “Vitamin D also plays an important role in cell growth, immune function, and reducing inflammation.”

In laymen’s terms, a lack of vitamin D can create conditions for brittle bones and cancer cell growth.

“Without adequate vitamin D intake, over time bone health can be negatively affected as bones may become weak and brittle, increasing the risk for osteomalacia and osteoporosis in adults, and rickets in children,” Nack said.

In fact, vitamin D’s role in regulating cell growth becomes vital when the body is threatened by unrestrained cell multiplication that characterizes cancer, according to health.harvard.edu. Nack echoed these recent findings.

“Epidemiologic data suggests adequate vitamin D intake may play an important role in reducing risk of breast, colon and prostate cancer,” Nack said.

Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator Jenny Bednar at Essentia in Fargo says vitamin D deficiency can be painful. People who lack vitamin D may feel fatigued, lethargic or depressed. Others may feel "pain in their bones" and experience frequent illness. Others who lack vitamin D may gain weight or suffer from hair loss.

So are we all doomed to an inevitable brittle bone, pale and generally gloomy existence as the Earth slowly turns in favor of the sunlight?

Fortunately for us, Nack provides suggestions of foods to add to your diet to ensure an adequate daily dosage of vitamin D.

“Vitamin D is found in foods like salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, cheese, egg yolks and beef liver,” she said. “There are a variety of foods that are fortified with vitamin D, including ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, cows milk, soy milk, oat milk, almond milk and some brands of orange juice and yogurt.”

Before changing your diet or reaching for supplements, Nack shares the recommended dietary allowances for vitamin D.

Children, ages 0 to 12 months need 400 International Units (IU) a day

Children, ages 1 to 18 years need 600 IU a day

Adults, ages 18 to 70 years also need 600 IU a day

Senior citizens, ages 70 years or older need 800 IU a day

People should consult their primary health professional to figure out their ideal daily dosage of vitamin D.

But for some groups of people with certain dietary restrictions or health issues, supplements or simulated “sun lamps” which can stimulate the body's D3 production, may be their only option during the short winter days.

“Breastfed infants, older adults, people with limited sun exposure, irritable bowel syndrome, or a history of gastric bypass surgery may be at increased risk for inadequate intake or absorption of vitamin D,” Nack said.

He also identifies those with a milk allergy, lactose intolerance or follow an ovo-vegetarian or vegan diet could be vitamin D deficient. People wondering about their vitamin D intake can evaluate their current health needs with a physician or registered dietitian. These health professionals will be able to provide guidance if changing your winter diet or adding a supplement can help.