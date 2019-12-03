ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will hold a series of public meetings on tentative additions to its list of streams and lakes that fail to meet state water quality standards.

The agency is proposing the addition of nearly 730 new entries to the list, which would bring the total number of known water quality cases to 5,774. A total of 3,416 bodies of water are included on the list.

A review of the Minnesota's 80 watersheds major watersheds turned up previously unknown water quality issues in the Minnesota River Basin that could affect aquatic life, recreation and fish consumption. Among the basin's affected watersheds are the Blue Earth, Chippewa, Cottonwood and Le Sueur river watersheds, as well as the Minnesota-Yellow Medicine, Pomme de Terre and Redwood river watersheds.

Questions and comments can be submitted to the PCA until Jan. 7. The agency will take both in person at the following public meetings: