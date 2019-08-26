#UNDAlert: Please be aware that there is a moose that has wondered into the @UofNorthDakota Campus area. We are doing our best to get this animal back to the wild. This situation is also currently contained. #BestCopsAround pic.twitter.com/iB46QeALkm — University of North Dakota Police (@UNDPoliceDept) September 3, 2019

The department is doing its best to get the animal back to the wild.

The situation is contained as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The moose has been on campus since around 8 a.m., UND Police Lt. Danny Weigel said.

Weigel said they don't know how the moose got onto campus.

The animal is not a danger to students and others.

Jim Job, outreach biologist with the North Dakota Department of Game and Fish, said while it's not uncommon for moose to be spotted in the area, it is unusual for one to end up in the center of town.

"It's not uncommon at all, it's just uncommon for them to wander into town," he said.

Job said there have been moose that have walked into nearly all of the state's major cities, including Fargo, Minot and Bismarck.

"Moose are just generally wanderers," Job said. "They will sometimes walk miles a day just wandering around, so I'm guessing that's what happened here. This one just wandered in. We do have some spots in town that are just like their natural habitat so he probably just wandered into town and ended up on the campus."

If people see a moose, whether in town or out a field, Job said it's best for everyone to stay away.

"They are wild animals," he said. "Especially if they're in town, they're already going to be a little nervous with all the traffic and people running around already. Definitely don't want to corner a wild animal or make it feel like it's cornered. Definitely keep your distance because they are very large animals and if they do feel threatened they could react."