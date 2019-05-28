Escaped bison on the loose in Rochester

A deputy found the bison and, spotting a tag on its ear, tried to get closer to determine where the animal had come from but had to retreat after it began displaying aggressive behavior, Behrns said.

The owner of the bison has been determined, and Behrns said it is not Mayo Clinic, despite speculation on social media. The owner is working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to determine what can be done. It is unclear how the bison escaped.

The concern is that the large animal could end up on a busy highway and cause a serious accident.

“Bison can run at speeds approaching 35 mph, which is as fast as a horse. And they are also extremely agile, able to turn quickly and jump high fences. So do not approach bison — view them from the safety of your vehicle,” according to information from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.