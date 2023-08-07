Acme Tools celebrates 75 years in business

BEMIDJI — Acme Tools is celebrating 75 years in business.

Founded in 1948, Acme Tools has grown from a small electric motor repair company into a large-scale retailer and renter with locations in North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

Acme's Bemidji location open in 2008 at 2025 30th Street NW near Walmart.

In 2013, Acme Tools added Acme Equipment in Grand Forks as a new division focusing on equipment brands.

A new Acme Equipment structure is nearing completion in south Fargo, with a fall opening expected.

Acme Tools sold its e-commerce business to Amazon.com in 1999 and relaunched its e-commerce business in 2010 .

"Thanks go to all our employees and customers as we mark our 75-year history in this industry, said Steve Kuhlman, Acme Tools president of corporate operations.

"Our success and growth as a four-generation family-owned company is a credit to our loyal customers, tool and equipment manufacturers and employees," added Kuhlman, who is the grandson of the company's founder, the late George Kuhlman, and the son of the company's current advisory board chairman, Daniel Kuhlman.

Acme Tools' online business was enhanced by a new distribution center that was built in Grand Forks in 2014 and expanded in 2020.

Another distribution center opened earlier this past spring in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Acme Tools opened a new corporate headquarters in Grand Forks in 2015.

George Kuhlman founded the business with Acme Electric Motor Inc. in 1948 in a 30-square-foot repair shop in downtown Grand Forks.

Son Daniel joined the company in 1962, becoming the company's eighth employee and eventually taking over from his father as president of the company.

During his 60-plus-year career with the company, Daniel Kuhlman expanded the business to include selling power tools. He also created Tool Crib of the North in 1970.

The family grew sales by adding new retail stores in North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa and starting a mail-order division with catalogs. The company further expanded with the addition of Acme Equipment and Acme Rents.

Today, Acme Tools employs more than 600 people.

"Acme Tools has remained at the forefront of the tool and equipment industry for 75 years through innovation, dedication and hard work," said Paul Kuhlman, president of merchandise operations and the son of Daniel Kuhlman.

"Some of our success is from our great business relationships with our manufacturers and their representatives who help innovate with industry-leading products, which help save the customer time and money," Paul Kuhlman added.

In addition to having distribution centers in Grand Forks and Burnsville, Acme Tools has retail stores in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck, Minot and Williston in North Dakota, as well as in Bemidji, Duluth and Plymouth in Minnesota.

Acme Tools also has retail stores in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, Iowa.