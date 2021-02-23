PIERRE, S.D. — Three South Dakota lawmakers have filed two articles of impeachment against the state's attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, saying the state's top prosecutor must be forced from office over his "crimes or misdemeanors" related to a fatal collision with a pedestrian along U.S. Highway 14 last fall.

Freshman Rep. Will Mortenson, a Pierre Republican who represents Hyde County, where the fatal collision occurred, is the resolution's prime sponsor and said he has "no axe to grind" with Ravnsborg but believes the car crash — and subsequent criminal charges filed last week — represent "grave circumstances" calling for impeachment.

"In this case, a state official caused the death of a citizen and failed to comport himself in the standards we expect following the incident," Mortenson said in a statement issued on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The impeachment measure is co-sponsored by the chamber's two party leaders, House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, and Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls.

In an interview Tuesday, prior to release of the impeachment articles, Smith told Forum News Service he hoped Ravnsborg would resign.

"The governor has requested that and I would hope that the attorney general would do that," said Smith. "We need an attorney general who can focus on his or her job, and at this point I think there's just too much to overcome to do that successfully."

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem issued her own statement, calling on Ravnsborg to resign, citing the three misdemeanor charges filed last week by the Sully County Assistant State's Attorney.

Mike Deaver, a spokesman for Ravnsborg, denied speculation that the attorney general would hand in his resignation in an email to FNS.

"At this point he is not resigning," Deaver said in an email.

Last Thursday, an assistant state's attorney from Sully County charged Ravnsborg with three misdemeanor charges for careless driving, illegally changing lanes, and using a cellphone in the collision west of Highmore, S.D., that led to the death of Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore. The AG's cellphone was locked at the time of the impact, said investigators, though they've been unable to determine why he was "distracted."

According to South Dakota's constitution, similar to the federal government, a simple majority in the House can impeach a constitutional officer, and the state senate holds a trial. A two-thirds vote by the elected members of the upper chamber is needed to convict the officer.

The grounds for impeachment include "drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office." The state constitution also stipulates a trial can't happen until "at least twenty days" after the officer has been served a copy of the impeachment, meaning any trial would need to convene in March at the earliest.

It is believed this is the first time in state history lawmakers have issued articles of impeachment against a South Dakota elected official. In 2004, U.S. Rep. Bill Janklow, a former governor, resigned his seat after he was convicted of manslaughter in the automobile death of a Minnesota man.

A news conference by lawmakers filing the impeachment charges is scheduled following the conclusion of Tuesday's House session.